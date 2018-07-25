News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released
07-25-2018
.
Mick Blankenship

The late Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell have received a special tribute in the form of a cover of the Pantera classic "Becoming" from Mick Blankenship.

The hard rock musician created the tribute as the follow up to his debut solo album "Crown Of Apathy", which was coproduced by Disturbed's John Moyer and features a guest appearance from Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

Blankenship played all of the instruments on the new Pantera cover and explained how he picked the track to record "The drums in this song are just HUGE! and so nasty lol! That damn kick pattern was stuck in my head for years. I used to get in trouble for tapping it out on my desk in school. Lyrically, I see it as a bit abrasive but at the same time I think it's about Phil Anselmo's perspective. Whatever his tribulation at the time I think over all it's about rising above your struggle and what people think you should be. Phil was never shy about telling how he felt. That's a good thing!"

He also had this to say about the late Pantera legends "Vinnie and Dimebag remind me a lot of the chemistry I had with my brother. Just like Eddie and Alex Van Halen, it's a chemistry that can only be created by brothers. They were so off the grid of the mainstream and stood so tall on their own with their writing. No one could touch them. They were so tight and just bad ass! I wanted that! I wanted to be that huge while spitting in the face of conformity!" Stream the cover here.


