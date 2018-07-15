News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Skinflint's Birds and Milk Bloody Milk (Week in Review)

Skinflint

Singled Out: Skinflint's Birds and Milk Bloody Milk was a top story on Wednesday: African metal band Skinflint recently released their self-titled album and to celebrate we asked Giuseppe Sbrana to tell us the story behind the song and video "Birds and Milk Bloody Milk":

Storytelling, myths and oral tradition is a strong aspect of African culture and we wanted to incorporate that into our latest single Birds and Milk Bloody Milk. The song is based on a tale of a bird who tells a man to kill his only milk cow, and in turn the bird promises him 100 more cows. The man desperate to support his family complies, but the singing bird does not keep his end of the agreement. I think the story gives a unique atmosphere to the song, as most myths and tales from Africa are largely unexplored by mainstream media.

The music too has strong African influences and is a fusion of Metal with Rhumba. We got dancers in the video to dance to the Rhumba beat and felt this was a good song to showcase our style of African Metal.

We recorded the song and also shot the video in Mokatse, Botswana. The landscape is beautiful here, and you can see some of it in the video. This also had an influence on the song. As for the recording process, we kept it as natural as possible. It is not overproduced and retains the raw energy and passion of a band live in the studio.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

