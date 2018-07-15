News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Stephen Shareaux and Drew Fortier Unplugging For Live Album (Week in Review)

.
Drew Fortier

Stephen Shareaux and Drew Fortier Unplugging For Live Album was a top story on Thursday: Drew Fortier (Flipp, Bang Tango, Chuck Mosley, Zen From Mars) and Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee, Zen From Mars) have announced that they are teaming up to unplug.

The Zen From Mars bandmates will be recording a brand new acoustic album live in Indianapolis with some special guests next month that will feature a career spanning set list.

The show is set to take place on August 24th at the Black Circle Brewing Co and the album will be produced, engineered and mixed by Joe Haze. Find more details here. Fortier and Shareaux will also be appearing as guests at the Rock N Pod Expo in Nashville the following day.

We reached out for them for more details about the special unplugged show and they told us, "We are so excited to be doing this live acoustic album. Its going to be a career spanning set featuring Kik Tracee songs, solo material, and songs from our long awaited and forthcoming Zen From Mars record which also features Brynn Arens from Flipp, Chip Z'Nuff from Enuff Z'Nuff, and Mike Heller from Fear Factory we will announcement regarding that coming soon as well. But needless to say it's going to be a very special evening and there might even be a few surprises thrown in there." - here.

