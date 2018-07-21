Prog Supergroup Downes Braide Association Announce First Show

The group, featuring Yes/Asia icon Geoff Downes and singer Chris Braide, will be playing their inaugural live show at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex on September 28th, according to Prog.

They spoke with Braide and he told then, "Working with Geoff on the Skyscraper Souls album and its two predecessors has reacquainted me with the kind of music I love.

"Epic and euphoric. To be able to make music like this with my dear friend is a real pleasure and reminds me why I got into music in the first place. I'm looking forward to opening up the songs in a live setting." - here.