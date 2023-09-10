Downes Braide Association Share 'Look What You Do' Video As Album Arrives

(Glass Onyon) The fifth Downes Braide Association (DBA) album Celestial Songs has been released. DBA are also launching a video for "Look What You Do" from the album.

DBA are Geoff Downes world-renowned musician (keyboards) and multi award-winning songwriter Chris Braide (vocals). The album is available in 3 formats: CD, 2LP and Box Set.

"I am super excited about the release of our forthcoming new album," said Geoff Downes. "Chris and I worked really hard to create something that was special to both of us, and the result - 'Celestial Songs'. We are certain that if you liked our previous albums, then you are going to love this one. Please sit back, listen and enjoy the DBA journey. All best, Geoff."

Chris Braide adds "It took a few years to make this new DBA album, through the various trials and tribulations of life, and Geoff and I are excited to finally share it with the world. It's tempting to say that we think it's our best album yet, but we will let the listener decide. Hope you enjoy the journey."

'Look What You Do' is the opening track for Celestial Songs, Chris talks about the song: "It starts with a lovely minor key piano piece, written by Geoff and has a mournful, yearning guitar part. It then opens up into the major key of the song which is like the dawn after the darkness.

"I started the idea in Los Angeles at the piano and just sang a phonetic kind of lyric on the mic, one take. I thought I'd go back and re-sing it with a more structured lyric, but I just loved the emotion of the (original) vocal. Plus, the lyric 'Give me time, that's all I want 'cause nobody knows' seems to mean so much to me. I couldn't better it really. It says what I wanted to say without me even realising it. It's quite Beatley, I suppose. The second verse has those big Abbey Road-type strings blocking out the chords. I wanted to write a' Something' or a 'Let It Be' - no small ambition then! The song returns to Geoff's piano motif, but this time it's major. It's like the sun has risen and we are looking back at a life with love."

Celestial Songs Track Listing:

1. Look What You Do (6.17)

2. Clear Light (5.00)

3. Keep On Moving (6.36)

4. Darker Side Of Fame (3.56)

5. Hey Kid (3.28)

6. Will To Power (6.23)

7. Heart Shaped Hole (9.06)

8. Dear Petra (3.56)

9. On The Run (5.09)

10. Goodbye To You (Sister Shame) (7.30)

11. Beyond The Stars (10.19)

(Total running time: 67.40)

All tracks written by Chris Braide and Geoff Downes except "Keep On Moving" (Chris Braide/Francis Dunnery/ Geoff Downes) and "Goodbye To You (Sister Shame)" (Chris Braide/Andy Partridge/Geoff Downes)

Produced by Chris Braide and Geoff Downes

