Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP

The band announced that they will be releasing the new EP called "Fair Enough" in tandem with a North American farewell tour that is scheduled to launch in early October.

The group said in a statement, "After almost two decades of writing and touring the world together, we have decided to close this chapter of our lives as Minus the Bear.

"What started as a silly inside joke inside the dingy confines of Seattle's original Cha Cha Lounge back in 2001 quickly snowballed into years of adventures, creativity, and friendship. We could have never predicted the wild journey about to begin. We've accomplished so much over the past 17 years, and we are grateful for the experience. Read more - here.