Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP
07-18-2018
.
Minus The Bear

Minus The Bear shocked fans with the surprise announcement that they will be breaking up following the release of a final EP and the launch of a farewell tour this fall.

The band announced that they will be releasing the new EP called "Fair Enough" in tandem with a North American farewell tour that is scheduled to launch in early October.

The group said in a statement, "After almost two decades of writing and touring the world together, we have decided to close this chapter of our lives as Minus the Bear.

"What started as a silly inside joke inside the dingy confines of Seattle's original Cha Cha Lounge back in 2001 quickly snowballed into years of adventures, creativity, and friendship. We could have never predicted the wild journey about to begin. We've accomplished so much over the past 17 years, and we are grateful for the experience.

"Undoubtedly we owe all of these adventures to you, our fans. Without all of you, the memories of traveling the world, exploring different cultures, and witnessing the delight of your beautiful faces singing along wouldn't have been possible. Your support weathered us through storms that easily could have scuttled the band. Throughout the years, it's you who kept us going. We cannot thank you enough.

"This Autumn we head out on our final tour in support of our upcoming 4-song EP 'Fair Enough' courtesy of Suicide Squeeze Records.

"These final shows are a celebration for the community of fans who gave us so much through years of dedication. We'll be digging deep in the MTB catalogue and we are honored for the opportunity to play our hearts out for you one last time. Love, Alex, Cory, Dave & Jake."

Farewell Tour Dates:

OCTOBER
09 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley *
10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *
11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *
12 - St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
13 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *
14 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre *
17 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *
18 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *
19 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *
20 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *
21 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *
23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *
24 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore *
25 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *
26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *
27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory *
28 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

NOVEMBER
27 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor ^
29 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues ^
30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre ^

DECEMBER
01 - Austin, TX @ Emo's ^
03 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre ^
04 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^
05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Grand ^
07 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^
08 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^
09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ^
11 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom ^
12 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^
13 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ^
14 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

* = w/ Caspian
^ = w/ Tera Melos


