Asking Alexandria Unplug For 'Alone In A Room'

The original version of the song was featured on the group's late 2017 self-titled album. They had this to say, "Alone In A Room is one of our favorite songs we've ever written! We are so excited to finally be able to share with you, the long awaited prequel to Into the Fire!

"The story continues ladies and gentlemen, thank you all so much for helping our new album continue to grow into what we feel is our most exciting and daring record to date!" Check out the song - here.