Asking Alexandria Marking 'Blue Monday' With 'Dark Void'

(Better Noise) Asking Alexandria are kickstarting the new year with a new EP highlighting the debut single, "Dark Void," from their 2023 critically acclaimed album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? via Better Noise Music. Available now, across digital platforms, the DARK VOID EP features five tracks including the original version of "Dark Void" along with a new radio edit, a stripped-down piano version, and a Sullivan King-remixed version. The emotive and empowering single relates to those battling with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and loneliness, while acknowledging the strength it takes to confront one's inner demons and fight off negative thoughts.

"Blue Monday is coming up this Monday, January 15," relays Asking Alexandria bassist SAM Bettley. "Unfortunately, it's that time of the year again where a lot of us, including myself, are facing depression, anxiety, and loneliness. I can't stress enough how much music has helped me through these dark times. Our song 'Dark Void' gives an insight into how crippling these feelings can be. So put it on, turn it up, and let it be a reminder that you aren't alone and together we can make it through!"

The DARK VOID EP also includes the fan-favored electronic-tinged album track "Nothing Left" which ASKING ALEXANDRIA have highlighted with a new lyric video aligning with the EP's release.

