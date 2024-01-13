Asking Alexandria Marking 'Blue Monday' With 'Dark Void'

(Better Noise) Asking Alexandria are kickstarting the new year with a new EP highlighting the debut single, "Dark Void," from their 2023 critically acclaimed album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? via Better Noise Music. Available now, across digital platforms, the DARK VOID EP features five tracks including the original version of "Dark Void" along with a new radio edit, a stripped-down piano version, and a Sullivan King-remixed version. The emotive and empowering single relates to those battling with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and loneliness, while acknowledging the strength it takes to confront one's inner demons and fight off negative thoughts.
"Blue Monday is coming up this Monday, January 15," relays Asking Alexandria bassist SAM Bettley. "Unfortunately, it's that time of the year again where a lot of us, including myself, are facing depression, anxiety, and loneliness. I can't stress enough how much music has helped me through these dark times. Our song 'Dark Void' gives an insight into how crippling these feelings can be. So put it on, turn it up, and let it be a reminder that you aren't alone and together we can make it through!"
The DARK VOID EP also includes the fan-favored electronic-tinged album track "Nothing Left" which ASKING ALEXANDRIA have highlighted with a new lyric video aligning with the EP's release. Watch it
Asking Alexandria Announce All My Friends North American Tour
Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1
Asking Alexandria Share 'Let Go' Video and New Album Arrives
Asking Alexandria Share 'Bad Blood' Visual and New Album Details
Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement- Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries- more
Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video- The Black Crowes Share First Song From First New Album in 15 Years- Ace Frehley- more
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement
Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries
Scott Stapp Talks Possible New Music From Creed
The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson Looks Back And Forward With Audacy
Asking Alexandria Marking 'Blue Monday' With 'Dark Void'
Kenny Chesney Wrapping Up Work On New Album
Cattle Decapitation And Carnifex Announce Chaos & Carnage Tour
On This Day In Rock: Jason Newsted Explains Exit From Metallica