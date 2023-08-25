Asking Alexandria Share 'Let Go' Video and New Album Arrives

Asking Alexandria have premiered a Wombat directed music video for their track "Let Go" to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album, "Where Do We Go From Here?".
"'Let Go' is one of my favorite songs we've ever written," exclaims BRUCE. "It's a powerful anthem about finding your own peace within yourself and being able to walk away and 'let go' of a past relationship. Life has hurdles for us all to jump over. It's how we grow and how we learn and become stronger, and this song is about leaping over one of those hurdles we all face."
SRO shared these details: British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA have spent the past 15 years garnering two #1 albums, four RIAA Gold-certified singles and a #1 Active Rock radio-charting single among several Top 10-landing hits. The band have established themselves as one of the most important rock groups of this generation through years of hard touring, supporting massive bands like Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, Slipknot, Godsmack, and Korn; co-headlining with Nothing More and Black Veil Brides and later this month The HU; and headlining multiple head-turning treks, breathlessly reported on in numerous magazine cover stories.
On their new album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? that's out today (August 25) via BETTER NOISE MUSIC, ASKING ALEXANDRIA- Danny Worsnop (vocals), Ben Bruce (lead guitar), Cameron Liddell (guitar), Sam Bettley (bass), and James Cassells (drums)-offer reverence to touchstone icons like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Queen, with a relentless urgency harkening back to their early days as hard-partying Warped Tour upstarts.
"This eighth studio album features some undeniably catchy songwriting and a much sought-after nod to their more aggressive past. It also achieves something fans have craved for a long time: glimpses of the heaviness that made this inherently emotional band so beloved in the first place." - Metal Hammer (August 2023)
WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? was produced and mixed by Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, From First To Last), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Deftones, Metallica) and Will Borza. The album is a culmination of the band's career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics while its lyrics cover the band's trademark themes of disenchantment, loss, anxiety, and dejection. Its first official radio single "Psycho" was launched in June alongside the heavy-hitting track "Bad Blood." "Psycho" was the #1 Most Added and #1 Most Increased Played Track at Active Rock radio for two consecutive weeks and is currently charting in the Top 10 at #7. It followed the May release of WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?'s debut track "Dark Void" which has over 1.6 million video views and more than 10 million streams to date.
