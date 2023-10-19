(SRO) Asking Alexandria are excited to announce their current single "Psycho" has landed a No.1 spot on Mediabase's Active Rock radio charts this week and has consecutively stayed at the #1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts for the third week in a row.
"Thank you so much to everyone who has listened and is listening to this song and a huge thank you to everyone behind the scenes helping it climb the charts and reach new audiences," states Asking Alexandria lead guitarist Ben Bruce. "It's exciting reaching new goals and it wouldn't be possible without our amazing team and our incredible fans. Thank you all so much."
Having received over 2 million streams and 1 million video views, the electrifying track is taken from their critically acclaimed eighth album, Where Do We Go From Here?, released in August via Better Noise Music.
Asking Alexandria-Ben Bruce (lead guitar), Danny Worsnop (vocals), Cameron Liddell (rhythm guitar), Sam Bettley (bass) and James Cassells (drums)-previously earned their first #1 rock radio single with 2021's "Alone Again" from their debut release via Better Noise Music, See What's On The Inside and have established themselves as one of the most important rock bands of this generation through years of hard touring, four RIAA Gold-certified singles, two #1 albums and several Top 10 hits.
Asking Alexandria Share 'Let Go' Video and New Album Arrives
Asking Alexandria Share 'Bad Blood' Visual and New Album Details
Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Psycho' Video
Asking Alexandria And The Hu Tap Bad Wolves For Psycho Thunder Tour
blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe- Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1- Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On- more
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident- 'Night Of The Living Dead' Made A Love Story By Great American Canyon Band- Slash- more
Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1
Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On With KROQ
Dorothy To Sing National Anthem and Rock With Nita Strauss At Rams vs. Steelers Game
Abigail Williams In The Studio Working On New Album
Dogstar Rock The Cardboard Sessions
blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe
The Icarus Line Must Die Special Event Announced
Carina Round Announces First Live Performance Since 2016