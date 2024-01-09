Asking Alexandria Announce All My Friends North American Tour

(SRO) Asking Alexandria announce their return to the U.S. this spring on the headlining "All My Friends" North American tour in support of their most recent critically acclaimed album Where Do We Go From Here? (2023) via Better Noise Music.

The 27-date jaunt will stretch from April 12 in San Antonio, TX to May 18 in Tempe, AZ and include a handful of stops at radio festivals along the way. Support will be provided from special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive with opening act Nerv.

General on sale for tickets begins this Friday, January 12 at 10:00 A.M. local time via Asking Alexandria's website. See the dates for the trek below:

See full dates here:

4/12 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

4/13 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

4/14 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

4/16 North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

4/17 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

4/19 Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest ^

4/20 Orlando, FL - 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024 ^

4/21 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

4/23 Richmond, VA - The National

4/25 Norfolk, VA - The Norva

4/26 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/27 Worcester, MA - Big Gig ^

4/28 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

4/30 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

5/1 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

5/3 Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest ^

5/4 Saint Paul, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover ^

5/5 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

5/7 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

5/8 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5/10 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

5/11 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

5/12 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

5/14 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/15 San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

5/17 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

5/18 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

^ Radio Festival Date (AA only)

