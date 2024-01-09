Asking Alexandria Announce All My Friends North American Tour

(SRO) Asking Alexandria announce their return to the U.S. this spring on the headlining "All My Friends" North American tour in support of their most recent critically acclaimed album Where Do We Go From Here? (2023) via Better Noise Music.
The 27-date jaunt will stretch from April 12 in San Antonio, TX to May 18 in Tempe, AZ and include a handful of stops at radio festivals along the way. Support will be provided from special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive with opening act Nerv.
General on sale for tickets begins this Friday, January 12 at 10:00 A.M. local time via Asking Alexandria's website. See the dates for the trek below:
See full dates here:
4/12 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
4/13 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
4/14 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
4/16 North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach
4/17 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
4/19 Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest ^
4/20 Orlando, FL - 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024 ^
4/21 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
4/23 Richmond, VA - The National
4/25 Norfolk, VA - The Norva
4/26 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
4/27 Worcester, MA - Big Gig ^
4/28 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
4/30 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
5/1 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
5/3 Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest ^
5/4 Saint Paul, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover ^
5/5 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
5/7 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
5/8 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
5/10 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
5/11 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
5/12 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
5/14 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
5/15 San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
5/17 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
5/18 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
^ Radio Festival Date (AA only)
Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1
Asking Alexandria Share 'Let Go' Video and New Album Arrives
Asking Alexandria Share 'Bad Blood' Visual and New Album Details
Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Psycho' Video
Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works- Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year- more
Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do- Ace Frehley Announces 2024 Live Dates- Wilco Rocks David Bowie's 'Space Oddity'- more
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works
Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year
Mike Portnoy Almost Played With Nickelback
Stephen Pearcy To Play Ratt's 'Out Of The Cellar' In Full At 2024 Shows
Sinead O'Connor's Cause Of Death Revealed
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone Lead Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup
The Union Underground and SOIL Announce Back To The 2000's Tour
Asking Alexandria Announce All My Friends North American Tour