Good Charlotte Release 'Shadowboxer' Video (Week in Review)

Good Charlotte

Good Charlotte Release 'Shadowboxer' Video was a top story on Thursday: Good Charlotte have released a new music video for their song "Shadowboxer." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Generation RX", which is set to hit stores on September 14th.

The new video was directed by Jake Stark and the announcement describes the visual as "in line with Generation Rx's lyrical themes, the video... is a solitary look at what appear to be everyday people confronting the pain and struggle that is reflected back at them as they look at themselves the mirror.

"Such pain is often not visible to others as the stigma of mental health issues forces many people to suffer in silence." Watch the brand new music video - here.

