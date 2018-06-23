Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, NIN Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna had this to say, "We're honored to be headlining the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville this year! Looking forward to partying with all of you again real soon!"

Benjamin Burnley of Breaking Benjamin added, "We're excited to come back to Louisville for Louder Than Life 2018 and play songs from our new album EMBER for the first time in Kentucky! We always have a good time there and look forward to what we know will be a kickass show." See the full lineup - here.