Godsmack's AWAKE Remastered For Double Vinyl Release

(Big Hassle Media) Godsmack have announced that AWAKE, their smash sophomore album, will now be available for the first time ever on 2LP remastered vinyl on May 17, 2024.
Following the multi-platinum self-titled debut in 1998, Godsmack returned two years later in 2000 with an album that exceeded expectations as it featured fan favorites "Bad Magick," "Awake," and "Greed."
Building on the breakthrough success of their debut, the sophomore album's title track earned Godsmack their first Billboard #1 hit, and the track "Vampire" earned the band their first Grammy nomination.
AWAKE is now available for pre-order in a limited-edition green color with a special etched side only on UMusic.com and the Godsmack.com store.
Tracklisting:
Disc 1
Sick Of Life
Awake
Greed
Bad Magick
Goin' Down
Mistakes
Trippin'
Disc 2
Forgive Me
Vampires
The Journey
Spiral
