Godsmack's AWAKE Remastered For Double Vinyl Release

(Big Hassle Media) Godsmack have announced that AWAKE, their smash sophomore album, will now be available for the first time ever on 2LP remastered vinyl on May 17, 2024.

Following the multi-platinum self-titled debut in 1998, Godsmack returned two years later in 2000 with an album that exceeded expectations as it featured fan favorites "Bad Magick," "Awake," and "Greed."

Building on the breakthrough success of their debut, the sophomore album's title track earned Godsmack their first Billboard #1 hit, and the track "Vampire" earned the band their first Grammy nomination.

AWAKE is now available for pre-order in a limited-edition green color with a special etched side only on UMusic.com and the Godsmack.com store.

PRE-ORDER AWAKE VINYL

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

Sick Of Life

Awake

Greed

Bad Magick

Goin' Down

Mistakes

Trippin'

Disc 2

Forgive Me

Vampires

The Journey

Spiral

Related Stories

Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin Lead Inkcarceration Lineup

Godsmack's Sully Erna Talks Final Album, Rock Hall, Turning 55 and More - 2023 In Review

Godsmack Launching Stropped Down Tour

Godsmack Expand North American Tour

News > Godsmack