Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea (Week in Review)

Black Sabbath

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea was a top story on Monday: Ozzy has already said he would love to do it and you can now count Tony Iommi in for a very special hometown Black Sabbath reunion for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

The frontman was asked recently if he would like to play the opening ceremony of the event which will take place in his hometown of Birmingham in the summer of 2022 and he responded, "Yeah, that would be fantastic. With Black Sabbath or on my own."

His former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi has now endorsed the idea. The guitarist told Birmingham Live, "I think that it would be a great thing to do to help represent Birmingham. I'm up for it! Let's see what happens!" - here.

