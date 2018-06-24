Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

This year marks the 12th year for the festival which will be taking place at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village from Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, July 15th and will feature a special tribute to Gregg Allman.

The lineup is led by Thrice, The Get Up Kids, The Front Bottoms, Umphrey's McGee, Sublime with Rome, Envy On The Coast, original Allman Brothers founder Dickey Betts & his band performing the Allman's catalogue with a special tribute to Gregg Allman. Read more - here.