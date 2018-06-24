News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Flipp Recruit Drew Fortier As New Guitarist (Week in Review)

.
Flipp

Flipp Recruit Drew Fortier As New Guitarist was a top story on Thursday: Flipp have announced that they have recruited Drew Fortier (Bang Tango, Chuck Mosley, Zen From Mars) as their new guitar player. He made his live debut with the group last weekend at a show in Stillwater, MN.

Flipp had this to say, "We are so very happy to have Drew as an official member of the band. We can't wait for future shows and we're going to have fun trying to find the right stage name for him. Right now, we're calling him "Drew Badly"; because he's not a bad guitar player, he's just drawn that way."

Fortier added: "I am so excited to become a member of such a legendary band. I have been a big fan of theirs since I was a kid, and with all the fun and zany theatrics, it's like performing with my favorite cartoon comic book superheroes! I am also excited about the new material from the band, it sounds killer!" - here.

