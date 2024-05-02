Billy Morrison and Dave Navarro Announce Above Ground Charity Auction

(OMG) While "Crack Cocaine" by Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens pushes into the top of the Rock charts. Billy Morrison and Dave Navarro along with dCommunity and The Label Group announces a first of its kind charity auction benefiting their Above Ground Charity.

"The partnership I have with dCommunity has enabled us to create a cutting edge and exciting charity auction - one that I am really proud of. Bidding on these unique phygitals benefits the Above Ground charity that I have with Dave Navarro and gives you a chance to win the actual physical painting that I created for these NFTs. We support resources for PTSD, trauma, depression and suicide prevention and with this auction, you can help us spread the word that its ok to ask for help," says Billy Morrison.

The event was created in collaboration with Billy Morrison and the fabulous new album - The Morrison Project. A well-known artist, Morrison provided the art found at the heart of the auction. From this art, we have minted 14 NFTs and created a super-limited edition, phygital collection [A phygital is a physical item paired with a digital twin]. In this case, each NFT is paired with a signed, collector's edition, colored vinyl album, which has a hash leading back to the NFT. The original art will go to one of the NFT holders in a random drawing. We invite you to check out the art and the story being told. Sign up for FREE entries in the auction and for other great prizes or make a tax-deductible bid. You can join the auction and promotion here: dCommunity Charity Auction.

In keeping up with The Morrison Project, we feel this hits a lot of notes - and hope the fans feel the same. It is a nod to creativity, music, art and intention - with a splash of technology. All in the name of doing good.

Billy Morrison's highly anticipated solo album, The Morrison Project released digitally on April 19, 2024, through TLG|ZOID VIRGIN MUSIC GROUP. The album is scheduled for release physically on CD and LP on May 24th.

Billy Morrison, the British guitarist, singer, and songwriter is primarily known as Billy Idol's rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens, and for his previous role as bassist in The Cult.

