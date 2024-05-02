Brit Floyd Kicking Off 2nd Leg Of Their 2024 P-U-L-S-E World Tour

(SRO) Brit Floyd, The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience, kick off the second leg of their 2024 P-U-L-S-E World Tour-Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's Division Bell + Greatest Hits-on Thursday, May 16 in Columbus, OH at Kemba LIVE.

Harry Waters (Roger Waters' son and piano and Hammond player) will join this tour once again for another eight shows starting from the Atlanta show on Saturday, May 25 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center through the sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheater show in Colorado on Thursday, June 6. PJ Olsson (lead vocalist of Alan Parsons Live Project), who performed with Brit Floyd last year, will also join the group for the Red Rocks show.

The band's current P-U-L-S-E World Tour includes North American dates from May-July before heading overseas for shows in Europe and UK starting in September. This monumental celebration of musical history-presented by Palladium Entertainment-will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, The Division Bell.

Pink Floyd, an unparalleled pioneer in the world of progressive and psychedelic rock, left an indelible mark on the music industry with their groundbreaking sound and captivating live performances. The Division Bell, released in 1994, is a testament to their mastery, and three decades later, its enduring impact continues to resonate with fans old and new.

Brit Floyd's P-U-L-S-E is not just a tour; it's a journey through time, a tribute to the timeless artistry of Pink Floyd. Known for their unwavering dedication to recreating the magic of Pink Floyd's music, BRIT FLOYD is the perfect ensemble to honor The Division Bell. Audiences can expect a breathtaking audiovisual experience that pays homage to the original band's unique blend of music and visual effects. P-U-L-S-E will captivate fans with a stunning setlist, featuring tracks from The Division Bell, as well as beloved classics from Pink Floyd's extensive discography. Expect to be transported to the heart of Pink Floyd's universe, complete with a state-of-the-art light show, immersive visuals, and the ethereal sounds that define a generation.

BRIT FLOYD's 2024 tour dates are as follows:

May 16 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba LIVE!

May 17 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center (Sold Out)

May 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

May 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

May 21 - Birmingham, AL @ The BJCC

May 22 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 23 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

May 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

May 28 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 29 - Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

May 31 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

June 01 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Jun 02 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland

Jun 04 - Wichita, KS @ The Orpheum

Jun 06 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks (Sold Out)

Jun 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Jun 08 - Primm, NV @ Star of the Desert Arena

Jun 09 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

Jun 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Jun 13 - Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater

Jun 14 - San Diego, CA @Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Jun 15 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Resort and Casino

Jun 16 - Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre

Jun 18 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Jun 19 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Live

Jun 20 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

Jun 22 - Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

Jun 23 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

Jun 25 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Jun 26 - Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

Jun 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Jun 29 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment

Jun 30 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center (Night 1)

Jul 01 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center (Night 2)

Jul 03 - Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Jul 04 - Peoria, IL @ Civic Center

Jul 06 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

Jul 07 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center (2nd Night Added!)

Jul 09 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

Jul 11 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

Jul 12 - Hammond, IL @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

Jul 13 - Nashville, TN @ The Fisher Center at Belmont University

Jul 14 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amp

Jul 16 - Elmira, NY @ First Arena

Jul 18 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom (Night 1)

Jul 19 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom (Night 2)

Jul 20 - Bridgeport,CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Jul 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

Jul 23 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

Jul 25 - Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center

Jul 26 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Jul 27 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Jul 28 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Related Stories

Pink Floyd Artwork & Pete Doherty Painting To Be Auctioned To Raise Funds For Arts School

Brit Floyd To Be Given Multiple Honors At A Special Presentation

Brit Floyd Announce 2024 P-U-L-S-E Tour

Brit Floyd Announce 2024 North American Tour

News > Brit Floyd