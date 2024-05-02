Watch Dark Tranquillity's 'Unforgivable' Video

Dark Tranquillity reveal a new piece of their upcoming album Endtime Signals, out on August 16 via Century Media Records with the release a music video for the second single "Unforgivable."

Atom Splitter shared: "Unforgivable" will appeal to all fans who crave a song that packs a punch, both musically and emotionally. It's a high-energy and rapid, riff-laden track full of surprises, and true to DT's signature sound.

The video for the new track came into being while the band was on tour: Shot during the band's recent tours in Turkiye and Mexico, the video is a manifest of Dark Tranquillity's live energy and presence, and a dedication to their loyal fans all over the world.

Mikael Stanne adds, "Shot during our recent tours of Turkiye and Mexico, the 'Unforgivable' clip showcases the band in its true element. From the intense drums of Joakim Strandberg Nilsson to the thunderous bass of Christian Jansson, the song is propelled forward at a pace not heard from the band in many years. Ripping guitars hold the structure fast as the electronic elements further emphasize the urgency and desperation of the track. A fresh surge of creativity and renewed vigour sparked this song that lyrically draws strength from frustration and helplessness in the face of oppression."

In March, the band released the first single "The Last Imagination," which provided a glimpse into the profound journey through the existential depth that is Endtime Signals.

