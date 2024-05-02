Slightly Stoopid Share Details For 10th Anniversary Closer to the Sun

(The Syndicate) Slightly Stoopid and Cloud 9 Adventures announce details for the 10th edition of Closer to the Sun, their fan-favorite winter concert vacation. The annual event returns to Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, an all-inclusive resort on the coast of Mexico, for four days and nights from December 11-15, 2024. This intimate event has cultivated a close-knit community of loyal returning guests, first time attendees, artists, and hotel and event staff alike - making it no surprise that past years have quickly sold out.

The schedule features multiple shows by Slightly Stoopid with a stacked lineup including additional performances by Stick Figure, Sublime, Cypress Hill, Iration, Fortunate Youth, The Elovaters, Z-Trip, G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter, Eli-Mac, Tropidelic, and Boostive to round out this music vacation experience in Mexico.

Closer to the Sun creates various venues throughout Hard Rock Hotel so guests can watch their favorite artists in unique, tropical settings with top-notch production. Main Stage performances take place on the esteemed Concert Courtyard stage featuring exceptional acoustics, convenient bar service, complimentary craft cocktails, and specialty curated food stations. Daytime and sunset shows at the Beach Stage create unforgettable experiences on the Caribbean coastline then, artists perform under the stars on the intimate Late Night Stage. Poolside pop-ups round out the experience, providing nearly non-stop music from afternoon well into the night.

This trail-blazing event continues to deliver one-of-a-kind vacations with the addition of artist interactions - including morning yoga, music workshops, annual basketball invitational, and more - plus creative theme nights and charitable initiatives that create the ultimate concert experience.

Closer to the Sun takes place at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya - a luxurious resort located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum where the event has a full takeover and hosts shows and event activities, just steps away from guest rooms. With many recent upgrades including a new pool and multiple new restaurants, the beloved resort continues to feature new offerings for returning guests.

This year, the event extends to an exclusive section of rooms at Barcelo Maya Beach, a second all-inclusive resort just a 10 minute ride away. Barcelo gives fans a more economical way of experiencing Closer to the Sun with access to beaches, pools & restaurants and complimentary door-to-door shuttle service to Hard Rock for event programming.

Closer to the Sun offers a wide scope of room options surrounded by tropical grounds, ocean views, and sparkling pools, including swim-outs and stage front suites. Guests can enjoy unlimited dining at a variety of restaurants, event-curated food stations, and complimentary 24-hour room service all included in their package price. Unlimited drinks are available at coffee shops and multiple bars in direct proximity to guest accommodations, lobbies, and all concert areas.

Fans looking to give back can link up with nonprofit organization Positive Legacy on humanitarian and environmental efforts. Positive Legacy continues to make an impact in the Riviera Maya region by providing emergency hunger relief, medical and school supplies, building playgrounds and community gardens, extensive beach cleanups, and improving infrastructure at the largest turtle sanctuary in the Yucatan.

On Sale Details: All-inclusive packages for returning Closer to the Sun guests can be reserved during the Pre-sale on May 6, 2024. If rooms remain, the Public On Sale will begin on May 7, 2024 at 1:00pm ET on the Closer to the Sun website - www.closertothesun.com. Pricing starts at $1999 per person for four night room packages with various upgraded options available including Suites overlooking the main stage.

