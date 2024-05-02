North Mississippi Allstars' Cody Dickinson Streams 'Goodbye Albuquerque Tuesday Night'

(alleyesmedia) Grammy-nominated roots/blues/rock musician Cody Dickinson releases "Goodbye Albuquerque Tuesday Night" from his upcoming album Homemade, out June 21st on Strong Place Music. The song is a fond farewell to the endless touring cycle from Dickinson, the founder and drummer of the North Mississippi Allstars. The track echoes the theme of Homemade, as Dickinson pays tribute to the changing priorities that bring him back home to Mississippi after a long performance run.
"Goodby Albuquerque Tuesday Night" features Dickinson's young daughter Mavis on vocals. Dickinson shares, "Much to my surprise, her timing was perfect anad her parts were compositional and brilliant. It quickly became my favorite part of the song, and essential in context."
On Homemade, Dickinson moves in front of the drum kit, handling all aspects of the album: songwriting, playing every instrument, engineering and production. Stacked to the ceiling with southern soul, west coast boogie-woogie, hill country blues, and plenty of ear-candy pop hooks, Homemade redefines his reach as a vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. It also finds him in full-on family mode. Taking time off the road to create this album at home speaks volumes about the importance of family in Dickinson's life and artistic process.
On May 2, Dickinson heads back out on the road with the North Mississippi Allstars. In June, he has a short headline run, including an album release show on June 26th at Hill Country Live.
Cody Dickinson Headline Tour Dates
June 26 - New York, NY - Hill Country Live
June 27 - Morristown, NJ - The Homestead
June 29 - Albany, NY - The Hollow
Cody Dickinson with North Mississippi Allstars Tour Dates
May 2 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's Uptown
May 5 - Sugar Land, TX - Sweet Beats Music Festival
May 9 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
May 10 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center
May 11 - Scaly Mountain, SC - Bear Shadow 2024
May 18 - Dalton, GA - Mississippi in May
May 23 - Axton, VA - Rooster Walk
July 6 - Portland, OR - Waterfront Blues Festival
July 11 - Rochester Junction, NY - Party in the Park Rochester
July 12 - Newton, NJ - The Newtown Theatre
July 13 - Briggsville, PA - Briggs Farm Blues Festival
July 18 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk Tavern
July 19 - Navarro, CA - The Redwood Ramble
July 20 - Scotts Valley, CA - Armitage Wines
August 9 - Forest Park, IL - Robert's Westside
October 2 - Blacksburg, VA - Lyric Theatre
October 3 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation
October 5 - Reading, PA - Miller Center for the Arts
October 10 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall
October 11 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room
October 12 - Memphis, TN - Country Blues Festival
