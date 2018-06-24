|
Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release (Week in Review)
Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release was a top story on Thursday: Paul McCartney is streaming two brand new A-side singles that will be featured on the Beatles legend's forthcoming new studio album "Egypt Station", which is set to be released on September 7th. The 14 track album was named after one of McCartney's paintings. He had this to say, "I liked the words 'Egypt Station.' It reminded me of the 'album' albums we used to make.., Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from." Fans can get a taste of what is to come by streaming the new singles, "I Don't Know" here and "Come On To Me." here. - here.
