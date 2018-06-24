News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Scattered Hamlet Tribute Member In A Coma With Twisted Sister Cover (Week in Review)

.
Scattered Hamlet

Scattered Hamlet Tribute Member In A Coma With Twisted Sister Cover was a top story on Thursday: Scattered Hamlet have released a new music video for their take on the Twisted Sister classic single, "Stay Hungry," which they recorded as a tribute to their drummer, Jake Delling Le Bast, who is currently in a coma.

Frontman Adam Joad had this to say, "There we were, one second we were waiting to see if we landed a tour support slot with an artist we really looked up to, and then next, I got the call. The heartbeat of the honky tonk metal machine, Jake Delling Le Bas, was celebrating his 30th birthday and fell off a third story balcony..... They didn't know if he was going to make it. Later though, he did defy all odds and made it, but was in a coma with a traumatic brain injury. The kind of brain injury soldiers get from IEDs. I couldn't make this crap up if I tried, it was like an episode of Behind The Music, but this time, instead of me watching it we were living it. I'm writing this nearly eight months later and I haven't heard his voice since September. After talking with his family and the guys, we realized Jake didn't work most of his adult life this hard to get the band to where we were only for us to decide we couldn't move on. Honestly, that would piss him off most. Since the album cycle was cut short for Swamp Rebel Machine, we wanted to make something special so we put a call out to our fans on social media to pick a song for us to cover as a tribute for our fallen brother.

"We had some great ideas pitched to us and some not so great ideas [laughs]. Anyway, we demoed a few and they ran a complicated series of emotions: reflective, sad, sentimental... you name it, we tried to link that emotion to a song we could do justice. In SH though, we always had one gear and that's balls out straight ahead. At the end of the day, we were still hungry and still wanted that same thing we were after the first time Jake, me and the early SH machine drove half way across the country to SXSW in Austin to announce to the music community that we were here. So that's when my older brother stepped in, the fella who gave me my first Kiss album and got me started on this journey, he said, "Do Twisted Sister." My brother grew up on Long Island and he and his friends used to see them in their early days. I'd always been a fan, but I watched their documentary and thought, wow, these guys knew how to overcome. Here we are feeling sorry for ourselves and should be out kicking ass agin. With the help of Jake's best friend, and decorated producer, Jason Donaghy, and Jake's younger brother, Alex, doing the video, this tune gave us a chance to get back on the horse and maybe when we play Warped Tour it can introduce some of the younger folks at the shows to the badassness that is Twisted Sister, or of course, Dee and the band can go NY style on my ass if they think we messed up their song." Watch the video - here.

