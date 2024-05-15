Motley Crue Get Dr. Feelgood Group Theory Session

() In an episode set to redefine rock n' roll interviews, The Allison Hagendorf Show welcomes the infamous Motley Crue for what can only be described as the closest thing to a group therapy session the band has ever experienced. Out today, the episode features the band members in an unprecedented display of emotional openness and mutual admiration, marking a first in the band's storied history.
During this landmark interview, each member of Mötley Crüe delves deep into their feelings, revealing what they cherish most about their bandmates. "It's the first time they've ever expressed these thoughts and sentiments out loud-not just to the world, but to each other," shares Hagendorf, highlighting the unique and vulnerable nature of the episode.
Hagendorf skillfully navigates this rare glimpse into the personal dynamics of one of rock's most notorious bands, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike. The episode promises not only to entertain but also to shed light on the complex relationships that have propelled Mötley Crüe through decades of success.
