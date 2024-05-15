.

Motley Crue Get Dr. Feelgood Group Theory Session

05-15-2024
Motley Crue Get Dr. Feelgood Group Theory Session

() In an episode set to redefine rock n' roll interviews, The Allison Hagendorf Show welcomes the infamous Motley Crue for what can only be described as the closest thing to a group therapy session the band has ever experienced. Out today, the episode features the band members in an unprecedented display of emotional openness and mutual admiration, marking a first in the band's storied history.

During this landmark interview, each member of Mötley Crüe delves deep into their feelings, revealing what they cherish most about their bandmates. "It's the first time they've ever expressed these thoughts and sentiments out loud-not just to the world, but to each other," shares Hagendorf, highlighting the unique and vulnerable nature of the episode.

Hagendorf skillfully navigates this rare glimpse into the personal dynamics of one of rock's most notorious bands, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike. The episode promises not only to entertain but also to shed light on the complex relationships that have propelled Mötley Crüe through decades of success.

Related Stories
Motley Crue Get Dr. Feelgood Group Theory Session

Motley Crue Share Video From Secret Intimate Show

Watch Motley Crue's 'Dogs Of War' Video

Vince Neil Says Motley Crue's New Song 'Dogs of War' Old School Meets New School

Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'

News > Motley Crue

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Stryper's Oz Fox To Have Another Brain Surgery- Duff McKagan Dealing With Feelings- Motley Crue Get Dr. Feelgood Group Theory Session- more

Metallica Stars Help Apocalyptica Rock 'One'- Over 200,000 Fans Attend Welcome To Rockville- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean To Tribute Toby Keith At ACM Awards- Randy Travis Debuts On Billboard Country Airplay Chart For First Time In Two Decades- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials

Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater

Latest News

Stryper's Oz Fox To Have Another Brain Surgery

Motley Crue Get Dr. Feelgood Group Theory Session

Duff McKagan Dealing With Feelings

Joywave Announce Permanent Pleasure World Tour

Alien Weaponry Documentary Film to Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

AC/DC Icon Teams With Swaggermouth For New Single 'Let It Roll'

The Blood Brothers Announce 'Crimes' 20th Anniversary Reissue & Reunite For Fall Tour Dates

Good Rzn Today Unveil Falling In Slow Motion Video Trilogy