Stryper's Oz Fox To Have Another Brain Surgery

Stryper guitarist Oz Fox will be undergoing a new brain surgery, following his previous operations in 2018, and as a result will not be able to take part in the group's upcoming To Hell With The Amps acoustic tour.

The band broke the news with the following message, "We want to share an important update regarding our guitarist, Oz Fox. Many of you might remember the challenges Oz faced back in 2018 when doctors found two tumors in his brain.

"After a couple of successful surgeries, we were all hoping that was behind him. Unfortunately, a recent routine scan brought some disappointing news - there is a concern in the same area where he had the operation before, and Oz's medical team thinks another surgery is needed as part of his treatment.

"As we all know, every operation comes with risks, but the doctors say this one should be less invasive than the first, so we are staying positive.

"In light of this news, we have had to make some tough decisions as we gear up for our first acoustic tour - 'To Hell With The Amps'. It is with a heavy heart that we share that Oz will not be able to join us on this run. We know this isn't ideal, as news came well after we booked the tour, but with Oz's blessing, we've invited Will Doughty to join us - he will be playing keyboards and adding harmonies to the mix. Will is a respected Nashville musician and songwriter, best known for his work as the touring keyboardist for Poison since 2007. While we wish things were different, we're genuinely excited to have Will with us for these acoustic shows.

"We are praying that Oz will make a swift and complete recovery, and he is aiming to be back on the road with us by July. In the meantime, please join us in praying for him. We're all counting down the days until we're back on the road together.

"If you'd like to support Oz during this time, you can do so by purchasing an Oz Fox T-shirt made exclusively for this fundraising campaign."

Oz also shared, "Hello, folks! I appreciate everyone's prayers and support during this time. As a believer when times like this come up we trust that God will get us through our challenges. So many biblical passages show examples of this and God always prevails. But in some cases the outcome is not what we want it to be. This is where faith comes in. So whatever the outcome we will still trust God. His ways are not our ways. And he always has a plan. Sometimes we don't know that plan till a future time.

"Back in March of 2021, I was told that we would have frequent scans of the area where doctors extracted a 4 cm. astrocytoma. These types of tumors tend to return. I was given a trial medication that had success with most people. But in lieu of recent scans, my wife Annie and I feel it is best to have this suggested procedure with the exact same team of doctors to remove what seems to be regrowth. Thankfully this will seemingly be less risky and a quicker recovery time but not in time to be able to be on the acoustic tour.

"Amazingly our Stryper boys were talented enough to quickly pull things together to create this awesome and unique lineup with Will on keys and vocals. I'm sure it will be a fantastic experience for all who attend the shows coming up. So while I am recovering, you can support me by being a part of that experience and seeing Stryper take on the challenge of keeping the show going no matter what!

"I am so thankful to be a part of something God has been doing for 40 years plus with Stryper and all of you have helped to make that happen. While I'm in recovery there will be updates from my wife so by all means keep watching her social media pages. I will be back on my feet and on my frets as soon as I can! Cheers!"

