Alien Weaponry Documentary Film to Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

(Napalm Records) New Zealand's global metal frontrunners, Alien Weaponry, recently released their sophomore full-length album, Tangaroa. This important album - which continues the band's preservation and amplification of the history and culture of their home country's indigenous Māori people - followed the trio's breakout 2018 album, Tu. Its debut led to #1 chart entries and massive critical acclaim, in addition to award nominations and wins. But how did they get there, what has life been like behind the scenes for this fast-rising phenomenon up until now, and where are they headed next?

"Alien Weaponry: Kua Tupu Te Ara", a new documentary film from director Kent Belcher and producer Nigel McCulloch, provides an intimate deep dive beneath the surface of Alien Weaponry's past, present and fast-approaching future. The film features appearances from metal elite like Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, Testament's Chuck Billy and Gojira's Joe and Mario Duplantier.

Befitting a culturally vital band like Alien Weaponry, the 97-minute documentary will see its global premiere at the world-renowned Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 6, 2024 at the Village East Cinema (8:45PM, 181-189 2nd Avenue). The premiere will include a special Q&A with the film's director, writer/producer, and editor. The film will also be shown at various additional local theaters throughout the festival's duration. For more information on how to catch a showing or the premiere itself, click here.

Alien Weaponry says: "We are so excited to finally share this documentary we have been working on for years with you. The film captures our journey of navigating the world of music, showing the highlights, the hardships, and everything in between."

Director Kent Belcher adds: "After six years of traveling with, living with and filming the Alien Weaponry family, to finally be able to share that with audiences and showcase Maori culture in a vibrant and heartfelt way is just so rewarding. To have my first film as director premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival is an absolute dream come true.

What makes our film is the family aspect. The ups and downs, the strains of being on the road with your family and then pulling through because you've all got a common goal. They're an amazing, powerful group of people and they've taught me a hell of a lot. I'm so privileged to be part of this. I can't put it into words how lucky I am to have met these people, be able to film these people and then being able to learn stuff about myself. It has honestly been the best experience of my life."

Find tickets and additional showings here.

