The Blood Brothers Announce 'Crimes' 20th Anniversary Reissue & Reunite For Fall Tour Dates

(Epitaph) Seattle's venerable post-hardcore five piece The Blood Brothers are celebrating two decades of their seminal album 'Crimes' with a limited vinyl reissue out on October 4th and the announcement of their first shows in ten years.

On the occasion, vocalist Jordan Blilie muses: "As we've been putting together the 20th anniversary reissue of 'Crimes', what I'm struck by most listening back is the energy. It feels both feral and weirdly focused, like whatever chemistry we'd been tinkering with had finally crystallized. It was on stage, though, where that energy reached its most joyful, reckless, collective state. It's an experience that never really goes away, and one we wanted to share again. So, we'll be playing a handful of shows this fall. We hope to see you there."

The deluxe 20th Anniversary Limited Collector's Edition of 'Crimes' will include an expanded double LP with B-Sides & etching, plus a twenty-page booklet with new liner notes and photos. The Epitaph webstore will carry 1,200 copies on black and baby blue A side/B side vinyl while Smartpunk will have 300 copies of baby blue and bubblegum pink half & half vinyl on deck. There will also be 1,700 copies of bubblegum pink and baby blue A side/B side vinyl available at retail stores worldwide.

Reuniting for the first time since 2014, The Blood Brothers are heading off on a surprise anniversary tour slated for Fall/Winter 2024. It starts on November 2nd with back-to-back nights in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, NYC & Chicago.

The Blood Brothers On Tour

Nov. 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 3 - San Francisco CA - The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 6 - Santa Ana, Ca - The Observatory

Nov. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Nov. 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Nov. 10 - Denver, CO - The Summit

Nov. 12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Nov. 14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Nov. 15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Dec. 7 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

Dec. 9 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Dec. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Dec. 13 - New York, NYC - Irving Plaza

Dec. 14 - New York, NYC - Irving Plaza

Dec. 20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

