Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It 05-07-2018

The story behind my latest single, "If God Doesn't Want It" is quite interesting, actually. This is one of my oldest songs. I first wrote the song when I was 11 years old. It sounds completely different than it does now. The lyrics were the same, but the chords were pretty different. When the lyrics were written, I wrote them based on what I've learned and experienced so far. It just made sense to me that trusting in God and knowing that all things work out for the best would make my life more peaceful. I honestly don't even remember sitting down and working on it. It kind of just came. When I was 16 I revisited the song, solidifying the lyrics that you hear on the verses and also making the chords more similar to the chords in the current version. To make it the song it is now, I actually asked my husband to get involved. I was getting ready to leave on tour in Florida and I asked him if he could give the song a hip-hop feel while I was away. When I came back and heard what he accomplished, I was absolutely blown away. And to be honest, that was one of his first producing experiences so it didn't even make sense for him to, without any production background, make a radio worthy song. It was seriously a God thing. After that, I asked him to rap on it because I knew it would really add to the song. I added some of my musical touches with the production, we worked together to finalize really important details, and tada! There's "If God Doesn't Want It"! I would've never believed it would sound like this when I first wrote it, but I'm beyond ecstatic with how everything turned out.



