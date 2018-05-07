News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It
05-07-2018
.
Christa Deana

Christa Deana recently released a new single called "If God Doesn't Want It" and to celebrate we asked her to share the story behind the new track with us. Here is the story:

The story behind my latest single, "If God Doesn't Want It" is quite interesting, actually. This is one of my oldest songs. I first wrote the song when I was 11 years old. It sounds completely different than it does now. The lyrics were the same, but the chords were pretty different. When the lyrics were written, I wrote them based on what I've learned and experienced so far. It just made sense to me that trusting in God and knowing that all things work out for the best would make my life more peaceful. I honestly don't even remember sitting down and working on it. It kind of just came.

When I was 16 I revisited the song, solidifying the lyrics that you hear on the verses and also making the chords more similar to the chords in the current version. To make it the song it is now, I actually asked my husband to get involved. I was getting ready to leave on tour in Florida and I asked him if he could give the song a hip-hop feel while I was away.

When I came back and heard what he accomplished, I was absolutely blown away. And to be honest, that was one of his first producing experiences so it didn't even make sense for him to, without any production background, make a radio worthy song. It was seriously a God thing.

After that, I asked him to rap on it because I knew it would really add to the song. I added some of my musical touches with the production, we worked together to finalize really important details, and tada! There's "If God Doesn't Want It"! I would've never believed it would sound like this when I first wrote it, but I'm beyond ecstatic with how everything turned out.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Christa Deana MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Christa Deana T-shirts and Posters

More Christa Deana News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors- Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'- Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live- more

Guns N' Roses End The Destruction Speculation- Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show- Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Album- more

Guns N' Roses Now Counting Down To Destruction- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery- Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Fuel Appetite For Speculation- Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates Seeks Immediate Medical Attention- Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release- more

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever- A Perfect Circle Release World’s First Hologram Album- Ghost Announce First Arena Dates, Reveal Where Papas Go- more

Page Too:
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video- Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM- Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced- Luke Combs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live

Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour

Alice In Chains Release 'The One You Know' Video

Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video

Black Stone Cherry Release 'Southern Fried Friday Night' Video

Ash Recruit One Legged Skateboarder For 'Annabel' Video

Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video

Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows

- more

Page Too News Stories
Kenny Chesney Releases Trip Around The Sun Video

Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced

Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy

Dada Life Return With First Album In Six Years

Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea'

Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release

Fabian Mazur and Greyson Chance Release New Track 'Lighthouse'

Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.