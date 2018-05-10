News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years
05-10-2018
.
Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera has announced that she will be hitting the road for her first tour in a decade. The North American trek is scheduled to launch this fall in support of her forthcoming album "Liberation."

The 22 city trek will be kicking off on September 25th in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and concluding on November 13th in St. Petersburg, FL at The Mahaffey Theatre.

The pop star will be making her live return to celebrate the release of her new studio album "Liberation" which is set to be released on June 15th. She will be taking the stage with Demi Lovato at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th to perform their new duet from the album called "Fall In Line".

Christina Aguilera Tour Dates:
Tue Sep 25 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Fri Sep 28 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sun Sep 30 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Wed Oct 03 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Thu Oct 04 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sat Oct 06 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon Oct 08 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Thu Oct 11
Orillia, ON Casino Rama Resort
Sat Oct 13 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit
Tue Oct 16 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Wed Oct 17 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Fri Oct 19 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Mon Oct 22 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre - Oakland
Wed Oct 24 Indio, CA* Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fri Oct 26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Sat Oct 27 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Mon Oct 29 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
Thu Nov 01 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Nov 03 Thackerville, OK* WinStar World Casino and Resort
Sun Nov 04 Tulsa, OK* Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
Tue Nov 06 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House
Fri Nov 09 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
Sun Nov 11 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta
Tue Nov 13 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theatre

Christina Aguilera MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Christina Aguilera T-shirts and Posters

More Christina Aguilera News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Christina Aguilera Talks The Voice and Kanye West In Cover Story

Christina Aguilera Reveals Her New Look

Christina Aguilera Shares Bathtub Photos Online

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together 2017 In Review

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her 2017 In Review

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her

Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance- Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans- Iron Maiden Celebrate Trooper Beer 5th Anniversary- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage- Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live- Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song- more

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency- Phil Collins Announces Not Dead Yet North American Tour- The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour- more

Page Too:
Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years- Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'- Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic- more

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans

Iron Maiden Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Trooper Beer

Singled Out: Subsignal's Even Though The Stars Won't Shine

Alice In Chains Live Debut New Song At Carolina Rebellion

Walk The Moon's Making Television Debut In CBS's Elemental

Kix Expand Blow My Fuse Album For 30th Anniversary

Testament Making Plans For New Album After Slayer Tour

Black Coffee Release 'I Barely Know Her' Video

Godsmack Broadcasting Live iHeartRadio Theater Event

Metallica Release Live 'Spit Out The Bone' Video

Frightened Rabbit Singer Scott Hutchison Reported Missing

- more

Page Too News Stories
Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

Shawn Mendes Announces Arena World Tour

J. Cole And Young Thug Announce Summer Tour

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video

Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour

Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.