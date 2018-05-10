Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

The 22 city trek will be kicking off on September 25th in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and concluding on November 13th in St. Petersburg, FL at The Mahaffey Theatre.

The pop star will be making her live return to celebrate the release of her new studio album "Liberation" which is set to be released on June 15th. She will be taking the stage with Demi Lovato at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th to perform their new duet from the album called "Fall In Line".

Christina Aguilera Tour Dates:

Tue Sep 25 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Sep 28 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun Sep 30 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wed Oct 03 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct 04 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sat Oct 06 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Oct 08 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Thu Oct 11

Orillia, ON Casino Rama Resort

Sat Oct 13 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit

Tue Oct 16 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Wed Oct 17 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Fri Oct 19 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Mon Oct 22 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre - Oakland

Wed Oct 24 Indio, CA* Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Fri Oct 26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Sat Oct 27 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Mon Oct 29 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Thu Nov 01 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 03 Thackerville, OK* WinStar World Casino and Resort

Sun Nov 04 Tulsa, OK* Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Tue Nov 06 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

Fri Nov 09 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Sun Nov 11 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta

Tue Nov 13 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theatre