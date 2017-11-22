Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley
11-22-2017
.
Christina Aguilera

(Radio.com) During the 2017 American Music Awards, producers recruited Christina Aguilera to perform a tribute to Whitney Houston's iconic The Bodyguard soundtrack.

The medley emphasized what a personal inspiration Houston was on Aguilera's career and artistry, and featured some of the biggest pop hits of 1992. Marking the film's 25th anniversary, Christina's performance celebrated a quarter century of The Bodyguard.

Christina opened the set a cappella with her rendition of "I Will Always Love You." Sporting a black gown and slicked-back hair, Aguilera's vocal gymnastic paid tribute to the Dolly Parton-penned classic. She transitioned into another ballad: "I Have Nothing," followed by "I Run to You." Cutaways to P!nk and Ciara in the audience reminded viewers how universally Houston's career touched a generation of artists. At the performance's climax, Aguilera sang opening bars to "I'm Every Woman" surrounded by a gospel choir.

"This is for every woman in the audience--on your feet for Whitney Houston!" Christina shouted. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Christina Aguilera Music, DVDs, Books and more

Christina Aguilera T-shirts and Posters

More Christina Aguilera News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Christina Aguilera Shares Video Of Son Filling Her Shoes

Christina Aguilera Cast To Star In Sci-Fi Film 'Zoe'

Christina Aguilera Duet With Whitney Houston Hologram Leaks 2016 In Review

Christina Aguilera, John Mayer Lead Prince Tribute Concert Lineup

Christina Aguilera Duet With Whitney Houston Hologram Leaks

Christina Aguilera Does Adele, Katy Perry, Rihanna Impressions On TV

Christina Aguilera Explains New Album Delay

Christina Aguilera Determined To Coach Winner On The Voice

Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran Lead 'A Home For The Holidays' Lineup

Christina Aguilera Has Advice For Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani


More Stories for Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized- Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter- AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young- Stone Temple Pilots- more

AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64- Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release- Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy- Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video- Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music- more

Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85- Meek Mill Set To Receive A New Bail Hearing- Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?- Eminem 'Saturday Night Live'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young

Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour

KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover

Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath

U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem

David Bowie, McCartney and Johnny Winter Guitars Being Auctioned

Queen, Rush and Doors Lead Record Store Day Offerings

Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred

Anthrax Announce Double Disc Album Reissues

Gary Clark Jr. Performs His Cover Of Beatles Classic Live

Neil Young Plans Tiny Special Acoustic 'Homecoming' Show

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized

Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young

Video Of Stone Temple Pilots Featuring New Singer Released

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery

Vic Mensa Adds String Section For 'The Late Show' Appearance

Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For 'Beautiful Trauma' Video

Pentatonix and Jennifer Hudson Release 'How Great Thou Art'

Chance the Rapper Secures Big Donation for Chicago Public Schools

Thomas Rhett Wants To Include Daughter's Heritage Into Holidays

Keith Urban Looks Back At His Very First Thanksgiving

Kip Moore Streams 'The Journey To Slowheart' Documentary

Luke Bryan Reveals Spoken Word Rendition Of New Song

Angelica Hale Honored to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Brantley Gilbert Celebrating His First Thanksgiving As A Father

Hall And Oates' John Oates Goes Americana With New Solo Album

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley

Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy

Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.