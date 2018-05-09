News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Godsmack Broadcasting Live iHeartRadio Theater Event
05-09-2018
Godsmack

Godsmack will be celebrating the Top 10 chart debut for their new album "When Legends Rise" with special live broadcast from the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City tonight (Wednesday, May 9) at 9:00 PM (ET).

According to the announcement, the special iHeartRadio 60-minute live event will feature an exclusive Q&A with the group and an intimate performance from the band.

The event will broadcast live to listeners nationwide on iHeartMedia's Rock radio stations on Wednesday, May 9 at 9:00pm local time. Fans can tune in for a video stream at the same time via iHeartRadio's Official YouTube here.

