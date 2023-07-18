Godsmack Expand North American Tour

Tour poster

(Live Nation) Godsmack has announced additional North American tour dates in continued support of their eighth studio album Lighting Up The Sky (BMG). The band will kick off their headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, on September 3 in Baton Rouge, LA.

The tour will have stops in Tampa, FL; Salt Lake City, UT; Calgary, AB; Quebec City, QC; and more. The tour will feature direct support from Atreyu September 3-10 and I Prevail September 24-October 4, and October 10-22.



Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 10am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, July 21 at 10am local time at godsmack.com.



Today, the band kicks off their summer co-headlining tour with Staind with stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV; and more. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit https://www.godsmack.com/tour.



GODSMACK CO-HEADLINING SUMMER TOUR W/ STAIND

7/18 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/20 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/21 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/22 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/25 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/26 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/28 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/29 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/2 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/3 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/5 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/6 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/8 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

8/9 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/10 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/12 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

8/13 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/24 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

8/27 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/31 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater



GODSMACK HEADLINING FALL TOUR DATES

9/3 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center^

9/5 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center^

9/6 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place^

9/7 Charleston, SC Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center^

9/9 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

9/10 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live^

9/24 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center#

9/26 Green Bay, WI Resch Center#

9/28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena#

9/29 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena#

10/1 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument#

10/3 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center#

10/4 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater#

10/8 Kent, WA accesso ShoWare Center*

10/10 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre#

10/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place#

10/13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome#

10/15 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre#

10/16 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre#

10/19 London, ON Budweiser Gardens#

10/21 Laval, QC Place Bell#

10/22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre#

^ Direct support from Atreyu

# Direct support from I Prevail

* I Prevail not on this date

