James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

The track comes ahead of the release of James' new album "Electric Light: on May 18th. He had the following to say about the new video, "Slide was the last song written for the new album and it felt like a natural closer.

"Although it's tone is sad and heavy, it's essentially about connection - a theme which, with hindsight, this album is really hinged on - and hope, despite the fact it doesn't always work out.

"I guess it goes back to the nature of why I love songwriting - because a song promises the possibility of connection with other people - so we chase those flashes of creativity even when they sometimes lead us astray." Watch it here.