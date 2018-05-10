News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack
05-10-2018
.
Selena Gomez

A new Selena Gomez track called "Back To You" has been released and is now streaming online. It comes from the forthcoming 13 Reasons Why (Season 2) soundtrack.

"Back To You" was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Ian Kirkpatrick (who also produced Gomez's "Bad Liar") and Trackside and can be streamed here

13 Reasons Why (Season 2) soundtrack is set to be released on May 18th and will also include new songs from OneRepublic featuring Logic ("Start Again"), Billie Eilish featuring Khalid ("lovely"), YUNGBLUD featuring Charlotte Lawrence ("Falling Skies"), Lord Huron featuring Phoebe Bridgers (a new version of "The Night We Met"), and Colouring ("Time").

It will also feature a mix of '80s New Wave favorites, including classics from New Order, Echo & The Bunnymen, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Tears For Fears, and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Original Soundtrack Tracklisting:
1. Back To You (Selena Gomez)
2. lovely (Billie Eilish featuring Khalid)
3. Start Again (OneRepublic featuring Logic)
4. Falling Skies (YUNGBLUD featuring Charlotte Lawrence)
5. The Night We Met (Lord Huron featuring Phoebe Bridgers)
6. Tangled Up (Parade of Lights)
7. Time (Colouring)
8. My Kind of Love (Leon Else)
9. Your Love (HAERTS)
10. Love Vigilantes (New Order)
11. The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen)
12. Promise Not To Fall (Human Touch)
13. Sanctify (Years & Years)
14. Tin Pan Boy (YUNGBLUD)
15. Souvenir (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)
16. Watch Me Bleed (Tears for Fears)
17. Cities in Dust (Siouxsie and the Banshees)
18. Of Lacking Spectacle (Gus Dapperton)
19. Falling (In Dreams) (Telekinesis)
20. Strength (The Alarm)

Selena Gomez MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Selena Gomez T-shirts and Posters

More Selena Gomez News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Selena Gomez Slams 'Beauty Myth' In Social Media Video

Selena Gomez Launching New Clothing Line

Selena Gomez Had Health Scare Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Talks Social Media, Mental Health and More

Selena Gomez's Mother Didn't Want Her To Work With Woody Allen

Selena Gomez Stars In New Ad Campaign Video

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery 2017 In Review

Selena Gomez' Kidney Donor Reveals Scar In Video Post 2017 In Review

Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star 2017 In Review


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance- Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans- Iron Maiden Celebrate Trooper Beer 5th Anniversary- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Breaks His Leg Again Onstage- Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live- Alice In Chains Reveal Inspiration For New Song- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years- Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'- Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

Rolling Stones Announce From The Vault: No Security Live Packages

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance

Dave Matthews Band Stream New Song 'Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)'

Graham Bonnet Band Stream 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'

Red Devil Vortex Stream New Song 'The Devil's Place'

The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member

Frank Zappa's 'Burnt Weeny Sandwich' Set For Special Reissue

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.