Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack
A new Selena Gomez track called "Back To You" has been released and is now streaming online. It comes from the forthcoming 13 Reasons Why (Season 2) soundtrack. "Back To You" was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Ian Kirkpatrick (who also produced Gomez's "Bad Liar") and Trackside and can be streamed here 13 Reasons Why (Season 2) soundtrack is set to be released on May 18th and will also include new songs from OneRepublic featuring Logic ("Start Again"), Billie Eilish featuring Khalid ("lovely"), YUNGBLUD featuring Charlotte Lawrence ("Falling Skies"), Lord Huron featuring Phoebe Bridgers (a new version of "The Night We Met"), and Colouring ("Time"). It will also feature a mix of '80s New Wave favorites, including classics from New Order, Echo & The Bunnymen, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Tears For Fears, and Siouxsie and the Banshees. Original Soundtrack Tracklisting:
