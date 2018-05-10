Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

"Back To You" was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Ian Kirkpatrick (who also produced Gomez's "Bad Liar") and Trackside and can be streamed here

13 Reasons Why (Season 2) soundtrack is set to be released on May 18th and will also include new songs from OneRepublic featuring Logic ("Start Again"), Billie Eilish featuring Khalid ("lovely"), YUNGBLUD featuring Charlotte Lawrence ("Falling Skies"), Lord Huron featuring Phoebe Bridgers (a new version of "The Night We Met"), and Colouring ("Time").

It will also feature a mix of '80s New Wave favorites, including classics from New Order, Echo & The Bunnymen, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Tears For Fears, and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Original Soundtrack Tracklisting:

1. Back To You (Selena Gomez)

2. lovely (Billie Eilish featuring Khalid)

3. Start Again (OneRepublic featuring Logic)

4. Falling Skies (YUNGBLUD featuring Charlotte Lawrence)

5. The Night We Met (Lord Huron featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

6. Tangled Up (Parade of Lights)

7. Time (Colouring)

8. My Kind of Love (Leon Else)

9. Your Love (HAERTS)

10. Love Vigilantes (New Order)

11. The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen)

12. Promise Not To Fall (Human Touch)

13. Sanctify (Years & Years)

14. Tin Pan Boy (YUNGBLUD)

15. Souvenir (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

16. Watch Me Bleed (Tears for Fears)

17. Cities in Dust (Siouxsie and the Banshees)

18. Of Lacking Spectacle (Gus Dapperton)

19. Falling (In Dreams) (Telekinesis)

20. Strength (The Alarm)