|
Motograter and Terror Universal Announce Spring Tour
.
Motograter and Terror Universal have announced that they will be teaming up for new coheadline tour visiting southern and midwestern U.S. this June and have revealed the initial dates for the trek. Motograter guitarist Matthew "Nuke" Nunes had this to say, "We are happy to be touring now in preparation for another crazy tour... Terror Universal puts on one hell of a live show and Motograter is ready for war! Come out and see the insanity!"
Motograter guitarist Matthew "Nuke" Nunes had this to say, "We are happy to be touring now in preparation for another crazy tour... Terror Universal puts on one hell of a live show and Motograter is ready for war! Come out and see the insanity!"