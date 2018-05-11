News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Violet Night's Where We Began
05-11-2018
Violet Night

Indie pop duo Violet Night just released their debut album "Colours Of You" and to celebrate we asked T.J. Rounthwaite to tell us about the song "Where We Began". Here is the story:

"Where We Began" almost didn't make the cut for Colours of You. There was another song called "Crystal Coliseum," which we were having trouble nailing. It was the tail-end of the recording and we were running out of time. We kept trying things, but we couldn't get the song to where we wanted it to be, so we decided to scrap it. We needed one more song.

Connor played "Where We Began" on an acoustic guitar, and our producer loved it. Once we started working on it, things moved fast; we had the whole song recorded and tracked in half a day. The evolution of "Where We Began" blows my mind. After starting out as a simple acoustic song, each of us added our ideas the song became so much more - what you hear on the record. I guess the title is all too appropriate, as where we began with the record plans (and this song in particular) is far from where we ended up.

It's hard to explain the feeling of working on something with so many talented people, where things just click. There isn't any conflict and everyone is on the same page. There is so much trial and error when making music. What sounded good on a demo doesn't always translate to the studio, so having people who are able to remove ego from the process and simply submit to what's best for the song is key.

Even though "Where We Began" didn't make the initially planned track listing for the record, it ended up being one of the strongest songs on the final product. The song is about seeing the best in people and finding that faith misplaced. Loving someone does not always mean they will love you back. It's a story about romanticizing a failing relationship and hoping that holding on long enough will get you back to the good times. Sometimes things just don't work out. People change, so you have to know what's worth holding onto and when it's best to just let go.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

Violet Night MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Violet Night T-shirts and Posters

More Violet Night News

