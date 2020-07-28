Singled Out: Violet Night's evergreen

Violet Night recently released a video for their new single "evergreen" (from their forthcoming album "A N T I H E R O E S") and to celebrate we asked vocalist/guitarist Connor Pohl to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The first flicker of inspiration for 'evergreen' came in the form of a movie title. "The Place Beyond The Pines". The imagery that simple phrase painted inside my head was enough to light the fuse. Originally I sat down and started arranging the guitar and vocal melody to the lyrics I had penned, but they didn't quite fit. Often times the lyrics will change to fit the melody. It doesn't alter the message of the song , or take anything away, but it does help things move along a little more swiftly.

While writing, I used a micropog guitar effects pedal & delay effect to make the guitar sound very unlike a guitar on the early demos. Once we transitioned into a studio setting, the song begged to be arranged around a synth and not a guitar. To me there's never any bias as to what instrument plays what part of the song. Whatever has the most impact and moves everyone in the room the most is always going to be what makes it on the record.

The way I sang "if you're ever looking for a space to rent" is a bit off rhythm from the rest of the second verse. I was tracking vocals and letting myself get lost in the "after midnight" slow burn of the song and that lyric unintentionally came out that way. Both producers Robbie & Randor Lin looked at each other from the playback room and I recall Randor loudly going "OHHHH SH*T" which usually makes me smile, and is one way I can be sure I had just done something that was going to be on the final cut.

Lyrically 'evergreen' is about the in between. The dichotomy of infatuation. When you're "with" someone you've got feelings for but aren't sure where they stand. It can be euphoric, and it can be misery.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





Related Stories

Singled Out: Violet Night's Where We Began

More Violet Night News



