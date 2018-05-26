Jonathan Davis Wants To Create Dark, Metal Musical

Davis spoke with Kerrang to promote the upcoming record release and he shared his idea for another solo project outside of Korn. He said (via Metal Hammer), "I would love to write a musical!

A long time ago, I was talking to Clive Barker about doing a dark, f***ed-up musical, but people get busy and it didn't happen. It's definitely on my bucket list to do a really dark, metal musical - not some stupid-ass one." - here.