Corey Taylor and Jonathan Davis On Final Metal Crush Episode

A star-packed final episode of Syfy Wire's Metal Crush is now available on YouTube and Whitney Moore is joined by Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor, Korn's Jonathan Davis, In This Moment's Maris Brink, Wendy Dio and comic writer Steve Niles.

The fourth and final installment of Metal Crush.

We were sent the following details: Topics include the new Ronnie James Dios' Holy Diver comic by Z2 Comics, Corey Taylor's CMFT album, wrestling, horror movies, Tom Savini, the 2019 documentary In Search of Darkness, the upcoming sci-fi documentary In Search of Tomorrow, sci-fi movies, the 1985 movie Enemy Mind which stars Dennis Quaid, Corey's DVD collection, the 2014 film Wolf Cop, Slipknot, the Korn cover of The Devil Went Down to Georgia, Yelawolf, the Awakening Youth charity, how Korn go about making music videos, Todd McFarlane, Spawn, the Follow the Leader album art, Queen of the Damned, Dune, Vincent Price, Jonathan Davis' haunted doll collection, the Family Values tours, Iron Maiden comics, Mushroomhead, Pink Floyd, Bill Sienkiewicz, Firestarter, the Alien movies, Dark Nights: Metal, the new In This Moment comic, the Lord of the Rings movies, J.R.R. Tolkien, Peter Jackson, Fireball Ministry, Christopher Lee, Tony Iommi and much more.

Extended versions of the interviews with Wendy Dio. Steve Niles and Corey Taylor can be heard on the podcast version of Metal Crush. Watch the episode below:





Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup

Slipknot's Debut 21st Anniversary Marked By Joey Jordison

Slipknot To Stream Welcome To Our Neighborhood

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Trying To Setup Solo Shows

Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange Stream Event Announced

More Slipknot News



