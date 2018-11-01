News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

11-01-2018
Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is streaming audio of an unreleased 1995 recording with Tim Duffy of the Willie Brown track, "Mississippi Blues", ahead of its inclusion on a charity album supporting the Music Maker Relief Foundation.

Due February 1, the nonprofit organization founded in 1994 by Tim and Denise Duffy that helps traditional, southern musicians who live in poverty will release a compilation album, "Blue Muse", as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Duffy explains his recording with Clapton originated from a November 1995 meeting while he was working to launch the music-based charity. "Eric noticed the 1930 Martin 00-18 sitting in the corner," Duffy writes at musicmaker.org. "He told us he had not played guitar in some months and he asked (engineer) Mark Levinson if he could check it out. When Eric began to play it was spell binding and among the most amazing musical moments of my life. I picked up my guitar and quickly tuned it a 1/2 step up to match his and began to play some back up guitar licks that I learned from Guitar Gabriel.

"This particular cut began with Eric playing a slow blues in the key of A, and I backed him up with my simple rendition of the song. Eric knew the tune, I told him I learned it from a Stefan Grossman recording, and Eric knew the album."

"This impromptu recording session with Eric," Duffy adds, "led to numerous relationships that would further the mission of the Music Maker Relief Foundation and help many musicians living in poverty." Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

Eric Clapton Tops Album Chart With Happy Xmas

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

Eric Clapton Life In 12 Bars Documentary And Soundtrack Coming

Stephen Bishop Revisits CD Feat Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Art Garfunkel

Eric Clapton Announces His Only North American Shows Of 2018

Eric Clapton Rocks Beatles Classic In Video From George Harrison Concert

More Eric Clapton News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.