Eric Clapton Releases 'White Christmas' Video
11-04-2018
(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is premiering a new music video for his cover of the holiday classic, "White Christmas", from his recently-released collection, "Happy Xmas."
Written by Irving Berlin and a huge 1942 hit for Bing Crosby, the song went on to become one of the biggest-selling singles in music history, with all versions combining for an estimated 100 million copies sold worldwide.
Clapton's first full-length Christmas album, "Happy Xmas" delivers a mix of seasonal standards - including "Silent Night" and "Away In A Manger" - and lesser known holiday tunes alongside a new original track, "For Love On Christmas Day."
"I had in my head that these holiday songs could be done with a slight blues tinge, and I started to figure out how to play the blues lines in between the vocals," says Clapton. "I got it down and one of the most identifiable songs on the album, the one that became the foundational style, is 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.'"
Clapton co-produced "Happy Xmas" with Simon Climie, as well as providing an illustration of Santa Claus for the record's cover. Watch the video here.
