Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs

11-04-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she drugged the legendary rocker in 2016 in an attempt to get him to admit to his extra-marital affairs.

"I was a broken woman," Sharon tells The Sun. "He sent me an e-mail that was meant for one of his women. Then he took his sleeping pills. I put an extra two in his drink... and asked him everything, and everything came out.

"He would have never told me the truth, ever. He was ashamed, afraid. I knew how long. I knew who it was. I knew what he was thinking and then, you know, you leave."

Sharon originally hired a private investigator to try to catch Ozzy having an affair after she discovered he was spending a lot of money that she couldn't account for; when news eventually broke in May of 2016 that the singer was hooking up with Hollywood hairstylist Michelle Pugh, she kicked the rocker out of their Los Angeles mansion and he temporarily moved into the Beverly Hills Hotel.

"Ozzy told me it was over with this woman and I believed him," explains Sharon. "Then, six months later, I found out it wasn't and there were others. Only then did he come out and say,''I'm an addict. I can't help it.'"

Although the Black Sabbath legend underwent therapy for sex addiction before the pair reconciled - with Sharon forcing the issue further by having the couple renew their vows - she maintains a watchful eye over everything for two main reasons: "I don't trust him. I worry about that. I don't trust him as far as I can throw him," and, "nobody is going to want to ask me out. Who would ask me out? A big-mouth, older woman?" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


