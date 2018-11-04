Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week

(Sunshine Sachs) The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing have announced that they will be honoring eight-time Grammy Award winner Willie Nelson at its annual Grammy Week celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles. We were sent the following details:

Now in its 12th year, this event will celebrate the artistic achievements and creative genius of Nelson, one of the music industry's most beloved icons. The event also acknowledges the overall industry contributions of the Producers & Engineers Wing's more than 6,400 professional members. Grammy Week culminates with the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, airing live on the CBS Television Network, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

"Willie Nelson has inspired generations of musicians and fans, and continues to set precedents of excellence within the music community," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "We are privileged to pay tribute this year to an industry pioneer who perfectly embodies the tireless efforts of the Producers & Engineers Wing as we continue to raise awareness of the ever-evolving climate of sound quality and the increasing interest in the preservation and integrity of recorded music."

"Each year, the Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing annual Grammy week event honors members of the recording community who exhibit exceptional standards of integrity, creativity, and sonic quality," said Maureen Droney, Managing Director of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing. "We are thrilled to pay homage to Willie Nelson, an undeniable icon with an incomparable-and uncompromising-body of work."

Sunshine Sachs submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Willie Nelson Releases 'Me and You' Video

Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Lineup

Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson Duet Nominated For CMA

Willie Nelson Releases 'Last Man Standing' Video

Willie Nelson Releases Video For 'Last Man Standing' Title Track

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu

Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health

More Willie Nelson News

Share this article



