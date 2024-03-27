Willie Nelson's 4th Of July Picnic To Rock Philadelphia For The First Time

(EBM) For the first time ever, Willie Nelson's annual 4th of July Picnic -- one of the most anticipated concert events each summer -- will take place in the Birthplace of America. This Fourth of July, the Philadelphia area will be the epicenter of music, history and celebration as Willie Nelson's renowned 4th of July Picnic descends upon the City of Brotherly Love. This historic event will take place at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, set against the backdrop of some of America's most storied landmarks, on July 4, 2024.

Headlining the festivities is none other than the iconic Willie Nelson, whose name is synonymous with the American spirit. Joining Willie for an Independence Day celebration like no other are some of the most legendary names in music, including Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples and Celisse, making this year's picnic an event not to be missed.

From country to folk to rock 'n' roll, this year's picnic promises an unforgettable experience for everyone, uniting generations of music lovers in celebration of America's birthday. Fans can look forward to a day filled with great live music, delicious food and drinks to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com offering fans the chance to be part of this historic celebration. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 28, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

"I am thrilled to bring the 4th of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history," said Willie Nelson. "It's an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can't wait to celebrate Independence Day with you."

