Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special Coming To CBS

(EBM) CBS presents "WILLIE NELSON'S 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION," a concert special honoring the legendary career of music icon Willie Nelson, Sunday, Dec. 17 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+)*. The news was announced during Nelson's appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last night, Thursday, Nov. 2.

The star-studded special, recorded live earlier this year across two nights before a sold-out crowd at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, celebrates Nelson's milestone 90th birthday and the 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winner's contributions to popular culture and music. This historic concert event of the year features unforgettable collaborations and once-in-a-lifetime performances by Willie Nelson, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Nelson's sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Keith Richards, George Strait and Chris Stapleton. The special is hosted by stars Jennifer Garner, Chelsea Handler, Woody Harrelson, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren and Owen Wilson.

"It is the sincere privilege of our lives to have produced these shows celebrating our beloved Willie, and to partner with CBS to bring this special to fans around the world," said Mark Rothbaum and Keith Wortman, creators and executive producers of WILLIE NELSON'S 90th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION. "Viewers will now have the chance to sing, laugh and cry, and experience the joy of this celebration like never before."

"WILLIE NELSON'S 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION" is a production of Blackbird Presents.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to steam live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

