Van Halen Going Off Broadway With A Twist

11-06-2018
Van Halen

A Van Halen inspired play will be opening off-Broadway early next year. While apparently inspired by the legendary Southern California rockers the play tells the story with a twist.

Entitled "Eddie and Dave" the production changes things up by casting women to play the title characters for the show which run from January 10th through February 10th at the The Atlantic Theater Company.

Here is the synopsis: "A raucous retelling of the rise and fall of Pasadena's most groundbreaking 80s rockers told through the foggy lens of a lonely, out of work MTV-VJ. Eddie and Dave is a gender-bending new play by Amy Staats (Miles for Mary, Atlantic's Tow Playwright-in-Residence) about hubris, friendship, family, fame, musical genius and what happens when the person you need is the one you find most irritating." Find more details here.


