Beatles Release Back In The U.S.S.R. Remix Lyric Video

11-07-2018
Beatles

(hennemusic) The Beatles are streaming a new lyric video for the 2018 mix of their 1968 classic, "Back In The U.S.S.R.", ahead of its inclusion on the November 9 release of a series of 50th anniversary reissues of The White Album.

The clip for the opening track on the legendary double album follows a previous preview of three different versions of the song from the reissue, including the new 2018 stereo mix by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell, an instrumental backing track from studio sessions, and an early acoustic version from the Esher demo series

"The White Album" debuted and/or reached the top of the charts in countries around the world upon its original release, while it went on to earn 19x Platinum status in the US for sales of 9.5 million copies.

Much of the material for the record was written while The Beatles were on a retreat with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in India in early 1968.

"We had left Sgt. Pepper's band to play in his sunny Elysian Fields and were now striding out in new directions without a map," says Paul McCartney in his written introduction for the new releases.

Among the multiple expanded versions of the project are a 7-disc Super Deluxe box set package, a 3CD Deluxe edition and a 2LP vinyl version, with all formats presenting a new 2018 remix of the landmark record. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


