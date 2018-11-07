Singled Out: Jenny March's Talk To Me Up and coming Los Angeles based singer Jenny March scored a hit with her single "Talk To Me" and today she tells us about the track. Here is the story: My single 'Talk To Me' was inspired by my friends and my life in Los Angeles and was the first song I wrote without putting certain boundaries on myself. I wanted it to be a fun summer song that promotes female confidence and independence. The first verse of the song shares my actual truth during the time I was writing this song so the song is sentimental to me. I wanted to share what I was going through, and what some of my friends were too because when you're 21 in Los Angeles, it's very easy to get caught up in the whole scene. In the chorus, I wanted, in my own way, to tell girls that you don't need a man to be happy, and that with good girlfriends and just focusing on what makes you happy, you can get through anything. Also, while it may not be as popular in other states, avocado toast and bottomless mimosas for Sunday brunch are a definite thing to have here in LA so I thought that would be fun to include. My friends and I have had many important conversations over Avocado toast at Brunch! I also want to share with you about the making of the video for the song, since it was my first music video shoot and it was an amazing experience. I met up with Hustlecake's director, Colin Sander, and producer, Ken Ashton, to talk about the concept for the video. I told them I wanted a summer pool day with a bunch of pool floats (avocado toast and champagne glasses, of course). I think I personally own 6 pool floats. We also talked about adding a night scene for contrast and to show a house party, which happened a lot that summer. From there, they added a small story line between a guy and me to tie the whole song's concept in … that us girls don't need a man. The inside nighttime party scene was based off of one of my friend's houses that was nicknamed "the trap house". I think you can figure out why. People would end up falling asleep there, either outside, on the floor, on couches, in bathtubs, etc. It was actually insane! For the video, I asked about 15 friends if they wanted to be in it and they all said yes, which was really special to me. It was a great and supportive experience because I felt so comfortable and the energy on set was contagious. I learned so much about creating a music video and what goes into it, what I like and don't like, and I'm looking forward to creating something special with my new music. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!

Singled Out: Jenny March's Talk To Me


